(KMAland) -- U.S. farmers and ranchers are nervous about proposed tax changes floating around Capitol Hill. Several proposed tax changes are designed to help pay for President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation. Dustin Sherer, director of congressional relations with the American Farm Bureau, spoke during a Farm Foundation webinar on the proposed tax changes. He says the large spending proposals need to be offset.
“The reason that we're talking about taxes is because the Senate and the House, after a long negotiation, adopted a budget resolution for three-and-a-half-trillion dollars in spending. Importantly, it authorized all of the non-tax writing committees to spend amongst themselves about $1.75 trillion. What direction it to get to the tax writing committees is that you essentially only need to raise a billion dollars over the next decade. The reason that this is important is that all that the tax writing committee is required to do is anything that it spends money on within its jurisdiction, it has to raise the revenue to offset by a billion dollars more than it spends."
He says for “everything they want to spend money on,” officials either have to find an offset or raise tax revenue to pay for it.
“They came out with a bill that raised roughly a trillion dollars in the corporate tax. It raised roughly a trillion dollars on the individual side of the tax code. It raised $100 billion in tobacco taxes, and they expected to raise about $100 billion from increased revenue from IRS enforcement. The big offsets in the plan were a repeal of a drug rule, and the imposition of drug price negotiations, where they expected to save $700 billion from those. And then they put in place a dynamic score for this bill, where it said when you put all these policies in place, we expect GDP to grow so much that it will generate an additional $600 billion in tax revenue over the next decade. And that's where you get to the three-and-a-half-trillion dollar number.”
Those figures come from the legislation written in the House of Representatives. The Senate reaction to some of those proposals has not been positive.
“Senator Manchin has come out in opposition to the IRS reporting requirements, which were a fairly large non-tax pay-for. Additionally, Senator Sinema has opposed the House version of the drug price negotiations, in addition to the fact that they had some House members vote against that advancing out of committee. Some of these non-tax revenue offsets that got them to 3.5 have run into issues, and the problem that they face is even if the top line spending number of three-and-a-half trillion dollars is shrinking, the more that these non-tax raise revenue sources fall off, the more pressure it puts on them to raise revenue in the tax code.”
He says with pressure to pay for the cost of the bill, Sherer is concerned about seeing potential changes to the stepped-up basis coming back on the table.
“Important to note, again, that changes to stepped-up basis and the imposition of a transfer tax were not in the House bill, but again, it's hard to feel good about any of that when some of these other non-tax revenue pay-fors have fallen out of the bill, and they continue to look at ways to raise revenue to pay for the bill.”
Erick Gullicksrud is the Vice President of Tax and Accounting with Compeer Financial. He says nervous farm and ranch clients are already planning ahead, just in case these proposed changes get through Congress.
“With the nervousness all summer, we've just had a lot of clients calling us, and a lot of them are actually moving ahead talking to some of the attorneys we work with. They're so worried about this gifting maybe being de-coupled, and so if they're staying with a sizable estate, they're actually getting some of this land moved. So, we're real busy right now working with some of these clients engaged by the assets move in the event that this actually goes through. I guess, in worst case scenario, if it doesn't go through, it's maybe forced some of these people to finally do some transitional planning that you should have been doing for the last five years.”