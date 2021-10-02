(KMAland) -- September marked the beginning of a new marketing year for corn and soybeans. Dave Widmar is an agricultural economist with Agricultural Economic Insights. He says the combination of a new marketing year and the fact that we’re heading into a time of year when China typically buys a lot of ag commodities makes it the right time to review early export sales.
“Corn was a big story last year where those early marketing year export sales were really strong. They were over 700 million bushels last year, the biggest in 20 years of data. Well, this year, they've come in over 900 million bushels, that's a really big number, the biggest we've seen since the early 2000s when we started the data collection. So, it looks like another big export year for corn. That's a really good story when it comes to the demand side of the equation.”
While China gets a lot of attention for buying U.S. soybeans, the nation is driving a lot of the demand for U.S. corn early in the marketing year.
“Last year, about 47 percent of those early sales were coming from China. This year, It's almost 50 percent of those early sales. An early sale is a long way away from being corn loaded up on a ship on its way to China, but it's an important first step. So half of those early sales are going to China, and just for context, China, in the past, back in 2013 and 2014, bought about a quarter of all of our early corn sales, so this time they're almost double that. But since 2013, they've accounted for less than two or three percent of those early sales, aside from last year. So, we've seen China make purchases in the past that are big, but the purchases of the last two years have been much bigger than anything that we've seen, historically speaking.”
Early marketing year soybean sales last year set a record pace. This year’s early export sales numbers aren’t that high, but Widmar says they are still very good.
“Yeah, those early soybean sales were over one billion bushels when we got to September last year. This year, they're coming in slightly below 800 million bushels. The pace for this marketing year is still among the top four or five in terms of early sales, so it's a little bit sluggish, but it's still a good pace. During the trade war lows back in 2019 and 2020, the U.S. had about 300 million bushels of early sales, and so, you can see that we're still well above those trade war lows.”
He expects sales numbers to China will pick up later this year and early in 2022.
“China's purchases of U.S. soybeans are very seasonal. When we look back at the data and the majority of those purchases, those exports occur in the last part of the calendar year and the first few months of the new calendar year, so October to January or February. This year, of those early sales, about 45 percent of the early sales are booked to China, versus about 50 percent last year. Historically speaking, we've seen this around 60 or 70 percent back in 2011, 2012, and 2013. So, I think one of the key takeaways here is that we have a pretty good pace here, but there are more buyers out there than just China. So, we have more of a global demand story here, and it's not limited to just China.
As the Phase One Trade Agreement with China expires in 2022, Widmar says it’s hard to know what’s ahead for export sales.
“It's sort of like the first quarter of a football game, right, and so we have a pretty good start to this game, but there's still a lot to get played out. We need to watch and see what happens with China over the next few months, especially on the export side. We also need to see what happens with respect to exports as we get into the early part of 2022. That Phase One trade agreement is reaching its expiration, and it's not clear what's going to happen in 2022 with respect to the trade relations with China once we move past that phase one agreement."
Find out more about Agricultural Economic Insights at www.aei.ag.