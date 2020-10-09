(KMAland) -- Nine counties in northwest Iowa are seeing extreme drought conditions, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning.
The Drought Monitor shows D3 – or extreme drought – is occurring in Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, O’Brien, Clay, Palo Alto, Lyon, Osceola, and Dickinson counties. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan tells the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network that while most of the state received timely rain showers in September, northwest Iowa missed most of the moisture.
“Where we saw the introduction of D3 this week was an existing D2 region that stretched into South Dakota,” Glisan said. “Where we are seeing precipitation, deficits continue to stack up, that’s where we see drought conditions continue to degrade. This time of year, though, D3 drought does not necessarily mean what D3 drought means in the summertime. This is really a reflection of subsoil moisture being depleted, but also precipitation not coming and recharging that subsoil profile.”
The majority of western Iowa remains under the D2 category for drought, while a large part of eastern Iowa is no longer experiencing drought conditions. Most of southwest and south-central Iowa is either in the D0 or D1 category, the Drought Monitor shows.
Glisan says farmers can always stay up to date on drought and weather information by utilizing the Iowa Climatology Bureau.
“Just Google ‘Iowa Climatology Bureau’ and you’ll find my webpage,” Glisan said. “It has all of those interesting maps that show recent precipitation and recent temperatures, also historical reports and historical information, climate outlooks, and drought monitor maps. All of those things you can find on that site.”
Glisan can also be reached by calling 515-281-8981.