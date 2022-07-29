(KMAland) -- KMA was on hand for the fun fair festivities in Clarinda and Atlantic on Thursday and Friday.
At the Page County Fair, the feeder calf show highlighted things on Thursday afternoon and the night ended with bull riding.
The fun continued in Clarinda on Friday morning with the horse speed events and swine show. The rabbit show takes place Friday afternoon and the evening is highlighted by the 4H/FFA Carnival and mutton busting.
Chanda Sunderman is the 2022 Page County Fair Queen.
Check out some interviews and the full schedule from the Page County Fair below.
CASS COUNTY FAIR
In Atlantic, the rabbit show highlighted the day on Friday. 4H exhibits were also on display Friday, along with a dog show. Mutton busting and bull riding are on tap for Friday night. The sheep show is Saturday and the beef show closes the weekend on Sunday.
Find a full schedule and some interviews below.