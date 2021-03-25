(KMAland) -- For a fourth straight year, the American Farm Bureau Federation is celebrating farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across the country.
American Farm Bureau VP of Communications Terri Moore says the nomination period has opened for the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest.
“We are delighted to invite farmers and ranchers from across America to submit nominations for the 2022 Farm Dog of the Year contest,” Moore said. “We are grateful to our partner Purina Dog Food who helps to fund the contest and provide the Grand Prize Winner with $5000 in prize money and a years’ worth of Purina dog food. And of course, the winner will also be recognized at our convention. We’ve also added up to four regional runners-up that will each win $1000 in prize money. There’s some bragging rights and bucks at stake here for the winning farm dog.”
Moore says scientific research insights provided by Purina reveal that interacting with pets can provide health benefits.
“After spending just 20 minutes with a dog, people experience a significant increase in levels of stress reducing hormones and there is also an increase in self-reported well-being,” Moore said. “People feel better about themselves when they have a dog around that is a great companion.”
Desired attributes for the Farm Dog of the Year include helpfulness to the farmer and his/her family, playfulness and obedience. Farm dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter their dogs in the competition. Prospective applicants who are not Farm Bureau members can visit fb.org/join to learn about becoming a member.
Farm Dog of the Year nominations, which include written responses to questions, still photos and a video clip (optional), must be received by July 2, 2021, for consideration.