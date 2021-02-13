(KMAland) -- Farm Bureau named the 2021 Farm Dog of the Year during the American Farm Bureau Federation Virtual Annual Convention.
The winner this year is an Australian shepherd owned by New York Farm Bureau member Sonja Galley.
“The winner this year is Bindi, and she is a five-year-old Australian shepherd. She was actually born here on the farm, so it’s really exciting because I have been able to watch her grow and develop from day one. It’s humbling in one sense and just really exciting in another to be recognized. It’s just great that other people are able to see what a great dog she is.”
Farm Bureau launched the contest three years ago to recognize the work dogs do on the farm. Galley says Bindi helps tend to livestock.
“Dogs do a lot of things, if I need to move cows around, they are there to help me with that. If I need to move a group of cows, they can help do that in the summertime when we have cows out on pasture. And I go to give them grain, the dogs will push the cows off of the trough, so they are not mobbing me while I am pouring the grain out. So, different things like that.”
Supported by Nestlé Purina PetCare, Galley says the contest helps connect consumers with agriculture.
“It’s a connection factor to a lot of other people that aren’t on farms. When you start talking about dogs, I think everyone can really understand that relationship and they can relate to the farm dog in that way. I’m really grateful that the judges felt we were worthy of this honor, and also grateful to Farm Bureau and to Purina for sponsoring this award. It’s really cool.”
Learn more about the contest at www.fb.org.