(KMAland) -- The future of farming in America will be the main focus of a conference coming up November 9-10.
“The Emerging Research on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Conference” is a joint effort between the Farm Foundation and the USDA’s Economic Research Service. Martha King is the Vice President of Programs and Projects for Farm Foundation. She says it’s a vital topic to the U.S. ag sector.
“This stems from the work that USDA is doing around beginning farmers and ranchers, and they’re trying to synthesize the national research that’s happening related to this population. It initially started with a focus on the ag economics lens and ag economics research, and I think that’s still the primary focus of the conference; what are leading ag economists showing in terms of innovative credit and lending issues, land access, so it was really through that lens. And then we had a large number of paper submissions for this, so obviously there’s a ton of interest in the topic.”
Farm Foundation hosts a lot of conferences dealing with agriculture, but this is the first time they’ve hosted an event about beginning farmers and ranchers getting out on the land. She says several keynote speakers will address that topic.
“Our keynote session, that is going to feature Farm Foundation’s President and CEO Sherri Rogge (ROW-gee)-Fiddler, who herself is a farmer from Nebraska, and then we also have Cindy Nickerson, who is the Deputy Chief Economist from the USDA. We’ll have Scott Hutchens, the Deputy Undersecretary for Research, Education, and Economics, and Bill Northey, who is Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation. We have a nice keynote with USDA leadership, which again, only lends to that message of how important this is to USDA and lots of the work they’re doing.”
The conference will cover many other issues that are important to beginning farmers and ranchers, including land access, credit, transferring assets, and many more topics that make it a challenge to get into agriculture. It’s also important to get young people into the business because American farmers aren’t getting any younger.
“The average age of the American farmer is somewhere around the late 50s, maybe 58 to 60 years old, and most landlords are over 65. So, if you focus on that alone, there’s a longevity issue here in terms of what’s going to happen to the transfer of farmland in the next 20-30 years. Agriculture is ripe for a lot of change, and we have to anticipate that change and how people will access that farmland, and how families will transition that ownership is really important. You can’t ignore the issue because it’s going to face us all.”
It’s also an important topic for people who are ready to exit agriculture.
“It’s really important that we provide support for people that want to get into it as a new career, but also for those families that are dealing with transitions. People in the family as the assets transfer don’t want to have anything to do with the farm anymore, but there are lots of other people who haven’t been in farming that want to get into it as well, so I think we anticipate a lot of transition over the next couple of decades in ag and individual farms, so it’s really important that we know what works and doesn’t for the population of people getting into it.”
You can find out more information on the conference at www.farmfoundation.org. Click on the panel that says, “Free 2 Day Conference.”
The future of farming in America will be the main focus of a conference coming up November 9-10. “The Emerging Research on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Conference” is a joint effort between the Farm Foundation and the USDA’s Economic Research Service. Martha King is the Vice President of Programs and Projects for Farm Foundation. She says it’s a vital topic to the U.S. ag sector…tape
Cut #1 :33 OC…”the topic.”
“This stems from the work that USDA is doing around beginning farmers and ranchers, and they’re trying to synthesize the national research that’s happening related to this population. It initially started with a focus on the ag economics lens and ag economics research, and I think that’s still the primary focus of the conference; what are leading ag economists showing in terms of innovative credit and lending issues, land access, so it was really through that lens. And then we had a large number of paper submissions for this, so obviously there’s a ton of interest in the topic.”
Farm Foundation hosts a lot of conferences dealing with agriculture, but this is the first time they’ve hosted an event about beginning farmers and ranchers getting out on the land. She says several keynote speakers will address that topic…tape
Cut #2 :32 OC…”they’re doing.”
“Our keynote session, that is going to feature Farm Foundation’s President and CEO Sherri Rogge (ROW-gee)-Fiddler, who herself is a farmer from Nebraska, and then we also have Cindy Nickerson, who is the Deputy Chief Economist from the USDA. We’ll have Scott Hutchens, the Deputy Undersecretary for Research, Education, and Economics, and Bill Northey, who is Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation. We have a nice keynote with USDA leadership, which again, only lends to that message of how important this is to USDA and lots of the work they’re doing.”
The conference will cover many other issues that are important to beginning farmers and ranchers, including land access, credit, transferring assets, and many more topics that make it a challenge to get into agriculture. It’s also important to get young people into the business because American farmers aren’t getting any younger…tape
Cut #3 :30 OC…”us all.”
“The average age of the American farmer is somewhere around the late 50s, maybe 58 to 60 years old, and most landlords are over 65. So, if you focus on that alone, there’s a longevity issue here in terms of what’s going to happen to the transfer of farmland in the next 20-30 years. Agriculture is ripe for a lot of change, and we have to anticipate that change and how people will access that farmland, and how families will transition that ownership is really important. You can’t ignore the issue because it’s going to face us all.”
It’s also an important topic for people who are ready to exit agriculture…tape
Cut #4 :28 OC…”into it.”
“It’s really important that we provide support for people that want to get into it as a new career, but also for those families that are dealing with transitions. People in the family as the assets transfer don’t want to have anything to do with the farm anymore, but there are lots of other people who haven’t been in farming that want to get into it as well, so I think we anticipate a lot of transition over the next couple of decades in ag and individual farms, so it’s really important that we know what works and doesn’t for the population of people getting into it.”
You can find out more information on the conference at www.farmfoundation.org. Click on the panel that says, “Free 2 Day Conference.”