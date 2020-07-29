(KMAland) -- Two major farm shows that were canceled over coronavirus concerns will now be held virtually.
The first-ever Farm Progress Virtual Experience (FPVX) will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 15-17. The large, information-packed event will be powered by Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days. Matt Jungmann is national events director for Farm Progress. He says the new virtual experience merges the best of the top farm shows in the country to bring a unique experience directly to farmers.
“It’s the best of both events,” Jungmann said. “We’ve merged the exhibitor lists. We’re going to do those amazing hay demos and cattle handling demos from Husker Harvest Days, and then the combine and tillage demos from the Farm Progress Show. We’re adding to that several skid steers, planters, and a lot of things they normally wouldn’t see.”
“Since we’re recording it all,” he continued, “it’s a little easier to record some of these demos because we don’t have the safety concerns we would normally have when we have a crowd.”
Jungmann says the website link to the virtual show will go live on September 15th and can be found on both the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days websites. He adds the site will be user friendly and easy to navigate.
“All 600 exhibitors will be all in one place and all of the content, field demonstrations, and everything we record will all be on one website,” Jungmann said. “It’s going to roll out live over the course of three days. We will continue to update the website and it will be available all through the winter and well into spring. Folks can use it as a little bit of a reference tool.”
Jungmann notes that the new virtual offering is free to anyone who attends, and that it will provide all the information producers need to keep up on the newest tools and technology for agriculture.
More information will be available as the show date nears.