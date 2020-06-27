(Boone) -- The 2020 Farm Progress Show is a “go” in Boone, Iowa in early September.
The three-day Ag tradeshow will be held September 1-3 with enhanced health and safety precautions in light of coronavirus, as was announced this month by the event’s organizers. Farm Progress Show director Matt Jungmann says the staff is working diligently to deliver an impactful and engaging event that prioritizes the health and safety of visitors and exhibitors.
“It’s taken a lot of work to come up with the plan and getting that plan blessed through a number of channels,” Jungmann said. “It changes the operation of the show slightly and we’ve made some requests of our exhibitors in terms of having social distancing capabilities inside their exhibits. And, it’s changed our operations at the admission points, food service, information booths, and a lot of things like that.”
For more than 65 years, farmers have turned to the Farm Progress Show for the latest information about new products and tools they can use to boost productivity and profit for their operations. Jungmann says the show is a vital event for agriculture’s essential industry.
“We are going to have a lot of brand new things this year,” Jungmann said. “John Deere will be unveiling the new X9 combine. We’ll have a real big focus on autonomy. There will be two different brands out there demonstrating autonomy.”
“In addition to the business need for (the show), there is a little bit of a psychological need for it too from the standpoint of something normal,” he added. “A little bit of a break and the ability to get away from the farm for a day or two before (farmers) head to the field in the fall.”
