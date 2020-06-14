(KMAland) -- A Facebook group is helping Kansas farmers reach consumers while helping consumers buy meat directly from the farm.
Meagan Cramer, Kansas Farm Bureau Communications and Marketing Director, says Shop Kansas Farms is a Facebook group started by a Kansas Farm Bureau member from the city.
“He saw a need when grocery store shelves were starting to be thin, especially in the meat area, to connect consumers directly to Kansas farmers and ranchers. So, he started a Facebook group, very innocently, and it took off like wildfire.”
Cramer says the effort is a learning experience for both farmers and consumers.
“So, on the farmers side, they are having to learn how to talk to consumers. And then, on the consumer side, it’s also the educational piece as far as realizing that there are people in Kansas who actually grow the food that they buy at the grocery store. And, obviously, it’s filled a need for consumers when the grocery store shelves are empty. But beyond that, it’s creating relationships and community.”
Cramer says the idea could shape the future for direct to consumer sales.
“One of the benefits that we’re realizing from Shop Kansas Farms is that people are now thinking about regional food hubs and what that could like for their area of the state even after the grocery store shelves are full and COVID is behind us. And, it started off in Kansas, but it’s really been fun to watch it take off across the United States.”
You can find the group on Facebook by searching for Shop Kansas Farms.