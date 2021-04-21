(KMAland) -- With the 2021 cropping season kicking into gear, farmers in Iowa and throughout the U.S. will soon have options to sell carbon credits as another source of revenue.
The carbon credit market is currently in its infancy but is getting a lot of attention from producers across the country. According to Steele Lorenz, head of sustainable business with the Farmers Business Network, it’s important for producers to first understand what carbon credits are.
“It’s kind of funny how we jump into how much they are worth, how you can trade them and all of these other things,” Lorenz recently told Field Editor Brent Barnett. “We rarely ever start at the actual beginning with the definition of what it is. A carbon credit represents one ton of CO2 equivalent that is either taken out of the atmosphere or never emitted. There is an element of permanence to that as well. What a carbon credit actually is, is the packaging of all of that and selling to somebody who is looking to reduce their carbon footprint and can’t do it in their own operations and so wants to pay somebody else who can reduce that carbon footprint for them.”
Lorenz describes working lands as “carbon sinks.”
“The (soils) store carbon and growers have known that for a long time,” he said. “What’s new is that we can track how practices that growers use can increase the amount of carbon that’s stored, enhance that, and also sell it to somebody else. That’s getting a lot of press.”
It’s important for growers to know and understand that carbon credits and carbon trading happens in a variety of different veins, says Lorenz.
“They are selling credits and competing against forestry credits, methane capture credits, and all of these have various different types of qualities,” Lorenz said. “You can buy a generic carbon credit today for $2 or $3, something like that. But the specific type of credits that growers are producing are high quality and are selling for a substantial premium over those lowest common denominator credits. We see somewhere between $15 and $25 as being the going rates today.”
With the fluctuation in price, Lorenz says there are many questions yet to be answered when it comes to carbon credits and their market.
“What’s more interesting is what will the demand be in the future, and what will happen to prices because of that? Nobody has a crystal ball,” said Lorenz. “But (FBN) sees increasing commitments both voluntary, companies that are committing to their customers and to their shareholders, that they are going to reach reduced carbon emissions standards or even net neutral carbon standards. The supply of these carbon credits is not expanding in any way shape or form with the amount of expected demand.”
Farmers Business Network is helping growers begin their carbon credit planning and providing information on how to generate and potentially start the banking of credits as well. Learn more by reading about their Gradable Carbon Program.