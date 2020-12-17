(KMAland) — With the harvest of 2020 wrapped up, producers are encouraged to to start getting their coverage plans in place for the next growing season.
Under the 2018 Farm Bill, producers were able to enroll in either Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs for both 2019 and 2020. Todd Perdew is executive director of the Farm Service Agency offices in Adams and Union counties. He says for 2021-2023, farmers must sign up for ARC/PLC each year.
"Producers will remember that last time they signed up for '19 and '20," said Perdew. "Now, they'll sign up for each individual year -- 2021, 2022 and 2023. Producers have until March 15th to make that annual election. They can change that if they want to go with the Agriculture Risk Coverage or the PLC."
In addition to updating their farm plans, Perdew says there is paperwork that each producer must complete to make changes for the upcoming crop year. He encourages producers to get to work on their plans well in advance of the March 15th deadline as many things have to be done electronically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have a lot of producers that we have to get those signatures and get those documents from," said Perdew. "They have until March 15th, but as you well know, with the way we're having to operate right now, it makes it a little more challenging.”
Producers are required to notify their local FSA office of any changes in their farming operation. For more information on the ARC/PLC program and deadlines, visit fsa.usda.gov.