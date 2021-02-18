(Des Moines) -- A Des Moines based company has announced a new program as part of its online marketplace for farmland.
FarmlandFinder’s mission is to make farmland sales simple, instant, and online. The company has brought transparency and liquidity to the agricultural real estate market by providing a digital framework for farmland transactions to occur. FarmlandFinder’s latest development is an online farm sale-leaseback program, says Founder and CEO Steven Brockshus. He says farm sale-leasebacks can provide value to farmers in several ways.
“First they might be looking to retire but keep farming and want to unlock some of the equity value of your property,” Brockshus said. “Being able to do a sale-leaseback with a partner can be helpful. The second scenario is for progressive farmers, someone who is looking to maybe sell some of their land but keep on farming that and take the proceeds to reinvest in their business elsewhere for capital improvement projects or maybe buying another property that’s closer to their homestead.”
“A third situation for a farm sale-leaseback,” he continued, “is for a farmer who has maybe fallen on tough times and they are up against their lending limit at the bank or need to reduce debt.”
Brockshus says through FarmlandFinder’s new program, a farmer can apply for a sale-leaseback and if they qualify, they’ll get connected with a qualified investor who partners with them to help unlock equity.
“Our program enables owner-operators, producers, farmers who might be in one of those situations to be able to see if they qualify for a sale-leaseback,” Brockshus said. “We give them the ability to get directly connected with a new business partner through the platform who will do a long-term sale-leaseback with them.”
There is no up-front cost to the farmer for entering into a sale-leaseback and it can be a flexible alternative financing tool to help producers achieve a variety of objectives. To see if you qualify for a farm sale-leaseback, visit www.farmlandfinder.com/sale-leaseback.