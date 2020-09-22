(KMAland) -- Thousands of farmers are currently taking advantage of the large portfolio of offerings with their Farmers Business Network memberships.
FBN continues its mission to create a future of farming that puts farmers first by providing unbiased analytics and creating competition for farmers’ business. FBM co-founder Charles Baron says the network is proud to offer an expanded list of product features.
“A producer can join FBN and find out which seeds work the best in Iowa and which seeds would work the best in their specific soil types,” Baron said. “All driven by the real-world intelligence of other FBN members. It’s done anonymously and shared through the system. No one can see what you are doing on your farm, you can’t see what anyone else is doing on their farm, but you can see the anonymous information about how seeds are performing and where they would work best – all the way down to planting population and seed placement by soil type.”
Another benefit of FBN is price transparency, according to Baron.
“Producers can see what other producers are paying for seed and chemical,” he said. “You can see if you are getting a fair deal or not. Even if you don’t want to switch your brand or products you’re using, check out the price transparency and see if you are getting a fair deal. Also check out the relabeling information. See if the seeds that you are planting are being sold by multiple companies and available for lower price. Over half of the seeds on the market are. Every producer needs to check that before they buy seed.”
Baron says farmers can expect announcements over the coming weeks and months related to new initiatives in local communities, plus creative new product offerings in finance, crop marketing and FBN Direct Seed and Crop Protection.
“Now we have new offerings and things like land financing and refinancing for operating loans and land, which has been saving farmers even more money,” Baron said. “They are all available to our members. There is no fee and no obligation to get involved and check them out. The data system still works where only the members who share information get to access those analytics.”
Become a member of FBN for free at fbn.com.