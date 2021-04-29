(Ames) -- A $250,000 gift from Farm Credit Services of America will help support technology and innovation programming in the new Student Innovation Center at Iowa State University.
ISU’s Student Innovation Center opened in August 2020 and was designed to be a resource to the entire university community, offering unique facilities and workspaces to foster innovation and promote experiential learning. Kyle Perry is vice president of customer success for Farm Credit Services of America. He says this monetary gift will promote College of Agriculture and Life Sciences student innovation.
“We’re really excited about this contribution because that center is going to give students and faculty a world-class space to share ideas and develop strategies,” said Perry. “We’re really excited to be a part of it.”
The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences collaboration and program space sponsored by the gift is located on the fourth floor. Funds also will be used to support college exhibits highlighting innovations and showcasing the breadth and depth of disciplines and career pathways available in agriculture and life sciences.
“Each generation contributed to the advancement of agriculture that helps make U.S. producers the most productive in the world,” Perry said. “We’re really appreciative of ISU’s work on behalf of agriculture. We’re really excited to make this contribution, especially as we look forward to supporting the next generation of agriculture producers.”
Perry adds that investing in the future of agriculture is part of FCSAmerica’s mission as a financial cooperative owned by farmers and ranchers.
“The future of agriculture is our future too,” he said. “In addition to a commitment like this to Iowa State, we have a number of programs that are specially tailored for producers who are getting started or in the early stages of their farming and ranching careers. Those include things like specialized products, education programs and one-to-one support from expert lenders and crop insurance agents.”
Farm Credit Services of America made its gift commitment through the Iowa State University Foundation. The foundation is a private, nonprofit organization committed to securing and managing gifts that benefit Iowa State University.