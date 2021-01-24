(Daytona, FL) -- Beef producers will have a new opportunity to promote their product in February of 2021.
Clay Burtrum is the Vice-Chair of the Federation of State Beef Councils. He says a new opportunity for Beef is sponsoring a NASCAR event.
“With this pandemic, we’re seeing some great opportunities, as many businesses are. We had an opportunity, and on Saturday, February 13, the green flag will wave with the start of the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” 300 at Daytona International Speedway. This is the big race of the year. Most sporting events have their finale at the end of the year, but not NASCAR. This is the big deal. It’s the Xfinity Race, and we had an opportunity to sponsor that. We’ll have a large TV audience, radio audience, and this is for all the farmers and ranchers out there, as well as the truck drivers carrying our products across the nation, and the farmers in the field. It was a huge opportunity for us to sponsor this race.”
The “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” race in Daytona, Florida, takes place one day before the iconic Daytona 500, which is the biggest race of the season in NASCAR. He says it’s a remarkable opportunity to promote Beef because consumers and fans will hear about the product every time someone simply says the name of the race.
“You’ll see those guys in the booth, our name will be there, there will be a lot of TV advertisements, you’re going to see a lot of stuff. Just stay tuned because there’s going to be a lot of stuff that you’re going to see rolling out with the sponsorship of this race on Saturday, February the 13th.”
Promotional opportunities come about because of a lot of hard work at the federal and state levels.
“This is a collaborative partnership between the Federation and many of our state beef council partnerships. When this opportunity was brought to us, we looked at this as being a collaborative partnership between the Federation and our state beef councils. We’ll have more advertising opportunities and buy-in to be able to share with everybody once we get the deal rolled out.”