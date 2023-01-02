Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.