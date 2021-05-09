(KMAland) -- Prices of nitrogen, phosphate, and potash fertilizers have increased dramatically since last fall and track the price of corn.
In its September 10, 2020 report entitled Illinois Production Costs, USDA AMS or the Agricultural Marketing Service reported the average ammonia price in Illinois at $432 per ton. That was the lowest level since the fall 2017 and University of Illinois Extension's Gary Schnitkey says the 2017 and 2020 fall prices were the lowest in the last ten years for anhydrous ammonia.
Since September, however, the agricultural economist says the price of anhydrous has increased by $259 per ton or about 60 percent. He says that'll make a big difference in end of the year profits.
“When you priced fertilizer is going to make a big difference as to what the total cost is. So, if we cost fertilizer on September 10, 2020, we would have had $93 cost for corn and now we are up to $140 of cost using prices from April 8. So, a $47 increase.”
When Schnitkey looks at the historical pricing charts for anhydrous ammonia he says it is amazing how well correlated they are to the price of corn.
“They do track each other really closely and that is one of the things that we see in all these input costs but nitrogen and corn costs are .78 correlation which is really high. We would be anticipating all cost to increase for 2022 including cash rents. So, if this period of higher prices were to persist into the fall the corn and soybean prices are likely to prompt cash rent increases.”
That’s Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois Extension Agricultural Economist.