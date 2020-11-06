(Ames) -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist Meaghan Anderson says some of the state’s farmers have made good harvest progress on their derecho-damaged corn fields, while others have had a slower pace.
Millions of acres of corn were impacted by the August 10th derecho which raised concerns on how harvest would go in Iowa this year. The latest USDA Crop Progress Report showed Iowa’s corn harvest was 87 percent complete as of Sunday. Anderson says the feedback has varied from farmer-to-farmer when it comes to the harvesting of downed corn.
“Some farmers seem to be getting through their downed corn relatively quickly,” Anderson said. “They’ve been picking most of it up and even moving it as fast as 4-to-4.5 miles per hour through it. That’s really pretty impressive, whereas others are dealing with more debris over in the east-central Iowa area. They are moving slower, and then of course depending on how the combine is picking things up, there’s quite a bit of struggle with heads riding up over corn and then kind of digging back down. It’s not been totally smooth going by any means.”
Anderson was also asked about how the soybean harvest has gone in her central Iowa region. The crop progress report showed only three percent of Iowa’s soybean crop remains to be harvested.
“I feel like I blinked and soybean harvest was pretty well complete for the most part,” she said. “Most people it went pretty smooth and yields were okay. I didn’t talk to very many people who said they felt like they had really fantastic yields. But there was a field here or there that I would hear about that had a really great soybean yield.”