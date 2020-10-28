(KMAland) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of most in-person food trade shows globally, however, some exhibitions have recently returned in some Asian markets.
According to Joel Haggard – US Meat Export Federation senior vice president for the Asia Pacific – some food trade shows have been conducted virtually this year, while others have been postponed until next year. He says in-person events are starting to make their way back into the mix.
“Trade show participation is one of USMEF’s major type of market activities all over the globe,” Haggard said. “Of course, most shows globally this year have been canceled this year due to the pandemic. In late September, the massive SIAL China Food Exhibition took place in Shanghai. Huge crowds showed up at our booth there.”
“Outside of China,” he continued, “only a few Asian countries have held trade exhibitions of any type. Shows in other countries are being pushed back with some into late next year. With travel restrictions still in place, these trade exhibitions are taking place largely without business travelers because you would have to undergo 14 days of quarantine after you arrive, but the fact they are being staged is a positive.”
Haggard says USMEF is currently planning for two upcoming trade shows: Restaurant and Bar Hong Kong and the Food and Hotel China shows.
“Unlike the mainland, the recovery here in Hong Kong is still somewhat tentative, especially after three very distinct virus suppression and lift cycles,” Haggard said. “Everyone is remaining hopeful and one sign of increased confidence is an all systems go designation for Restaurant and Bar Hong Kong, which is a mid-November food trade exhibition. It will be one of the first trade exhibitions held in the territories since the pandemic started. This Restaurant and Bar Show has always been a domestic show. Not many US exporting companies attend the show. They usually leave that work to their respective importers and distributors.”
USMEF’s participation in these events is made possible through support from the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board, the USDA Market Access Program and the USDA Agricultural Trade Promotion Program.