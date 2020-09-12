(Washington, D.C.) -- Despite all the challenges of dealing with China, Kent Bacus, director of international trade and market access for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, believes it is still the most intriguing market for U.S. beef producers.
“We finally have access to one fifth of the world’s population. We did not have access there for a long time. The limited access that we’ve had for the last couple of years, it really restricted it to hormone free beef and other types of things, but there really wasn’t an incentive to produce for that market.”
China is the largest beef importing market in the world. Bacus says the Phase One trade agreement between the U.S. and China allows the U.S. to sell more beef to China.
“We are in a very unique situation, that could become a very profitable market for us in just the next few years. But, you have to put that in the context of all the other issues we have with China. You have big geopolitical battles between the United States and China. The good thing about this deal is that it solidifies that arrangement, so it’s not just China being profitable, now the United States is going to be profitable.”
The agreement removes trade barriers China has in place on U.S. beef, opening the market for U.S. producers.