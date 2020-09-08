(KMAland) -- After the warm summer-like weather this past weekend, forecasts are calling for cooler temperatures the rest of this week with the possibility of some precipitation.
Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says high temperatures starting Tuesday should range anywhere in the 50s and 60s with some areas of the state receiving rain.
“There is good news looking forward,” Glisan said. “We have seen in the short-term outlooks, which are issued every day, moving into the second and middle of the month of September, we are seeing high probabilities of cooler than average temperatures.”
Any rainfall would be welcomed by Iowans and farmers as 99 percent of the state is experiencing drought conditions. The US Drought Monitor last week showed that the large D3, or extreme drought, pocket in west-central Iowa expanded even further west into Nebraska. Glisan says rain can still make an impact on the soybean crop, however, it’s too late for corn.
“On the precipitation side, over the last several days we’ve seen a trend toward elevated signals of wetter conditions moving towards near normal conditions out into the second week of September,” Glisan said. “And then there is a slight dry signal in northwest Iowa if we go out to about September 12th. Overall, over the next seven days, it’s looking pretty good. We’re seeing anywhere from ¾ of an inch in western Iowa, moving over into eastern Iowa anywhere from 1 ½ to 2 inches locally. If that were to actually happen, that would be excellent news.”
For more information on weather outlooks from Glisan’s office, visit the Iowa Climatology Bureau’s webpage, or you can contact Glisan by calling 515-281-8981. A copy of the US Drought Monitor can also be found here.