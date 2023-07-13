(Sidney) -- The 2023 Fremont County Fair is off and running in Sidney.
Festivities began on Thursday with the static exhibits. The fun continues Thursday night with a free-will barbecue sponsored by the Fremont County Soil & Water Conservation District. The fair queen coronation is also Thursday night.
Friday's activities include the swine, sheep and goat shows while the beef and poultry shows are Saturday.
KMA's Trevor Maeder recently spoke to some of those on the ground in Sidney. You can hear those interviews below.