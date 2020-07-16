(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Fair has begun this week and is following COVID guidelines.
The Fremont County Fair in Sidney, typically is filled with corn eating contests, cherry pie auctions, pedal tractor pulls and other family fun activities, but 2020 has different plans.
“The fair board has had to change some things for the schedule, alter how we do things for the livestock show and also change how we judge the 4-H events. We had to cancel our public events and no shows are open to the public unfortunately,” Fremont County 4-H Youth Coordinator Logan Doty said.
The livestock shows will operate under a show and go format, rather than leaving animals on the fairgrounds throughout the week. The livestock shows will be livestreamed on the Fremont County 4-H, Iowa Facebook page. The static events are also a little bit of a different format as well.
“So our 4-Hers did a write up and dropped off their exhibits a few days ago, they’ve sat for a few days and we’ve got judges coming in later in the week to judge those exhibits,” Doty said.
Ryan Korver, a member of the Riverside Rockets 4-H Club explained his Avenger themed table setting project. The table setting project consists of a theme with plates cups and decorations according to the theme, also importantly a menu.
“I have Hawkeye wings, flat Ironman steak, Hulksmashed potatoes and gravy, captain america apple pie, black panther brownies and Loki lemonade,” Korver said.
More information on the fairs Facebook page. Click below to see the full fair interview.