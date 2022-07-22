(Avoca) -- It's a busy time in Avoca with the Pottawattamie County Fair ongoing.
The goat and sheep shows stole the show on Friday morning while rabbit, small pet and dog shows are also on tap for Friday, along with a youth corn hole tournament and a volleyball tournament hosted by the 4H/FFA.
The fun continues over the weekend with a beef show and Fair Olympics on Saturday and a swine show on Sunday.
Grandstand activities include a WIMRA Mud Bog Show on Saturday and a truck and tractor pull on Sunday.
Riverside's Becca Cody is the 2022 Pottawattamie County Fair Queen. Check out an interview with her and several 4Hers below.