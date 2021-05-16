(KMAland) -- Getting the most out of your nitrogen applications is critical for your profitability. That also includes not spending money on nitrogen that the plant can’t use. Delk Crosier, Maximum Farming Implementation Specialist for Ag Spectrum and Ohio farmer, says cost is the to top decision driver for all inputs, but the greatest cost is in using a product that doesn’t perform like you need it to.
“A lot of people look at nitrogen and just buy the cheapest form and apply that when actually, nitrate nitrogen drives the vegetative process of the plant, and ammonia nitrogen drives the reproduction side of the plant. So, you lose efficiency. It's not that you can't grow a crop, it's just the fact that you don't get the main efficiencies of how you're spending your money.”
When it comes to nitrogen applications, he says the best way is a split-applied approach.
“Somewhat close to half and half, ammonia is not available early in the plant season growth when temperatures of the soil is cooler, so nitrate drives the activity of building cell structure and plant architecture to where ammonia drives the reproductive side of your fill in and things.”
Planning your nitrogen application strategy also needs to take into consideration of the hybrid classification you are using.
“A type one or a workhorse is a hybrid that has a fixed ear. It's usually more tolerant of little stronger herbicides and things, has a stronger disease package and defense package. But you have to plant a higher population, and you also need to put it in an area where you have early water to drive early nitrogen needs, because it does metabolize up to 80 percent its nitrogen prior to mid silk. On the other end of the spectrum, you have the racehorse hybrid or a class three hybrid, and it metabolizes 60 to 80 percent of its nitrogen after mid silk. And then somewhere in the middle you have what they call a class two, so that has come characteristics of both. But split nitrogen is always important to drive those processes.”
While nitrogen is important, he says it’s part of a broader science-based system-approach, like the Maximum Farming System, to getting the most out of your crop.
“All 17 Essential Nutrients are important, and it's not like you can just grow a crop with 15 of them. And the big ones, phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen have very specific plant needs and plant timings. So, nitrogen is equally as important in that process. You want the nitrate during vegetative growth and you want the ammonia during reproductive growth.”
Crosier adds, it all comes down to getting the best yield possible, but doing so in a cost-effective manner.
“Whatever you do, it's important we all spend our money wisely and correctly. There's a lot of things that can be sold to us when we don't have the understanding of that sometimes allows us to be more inefficient than others. I think it's just important that we all increase our knowledge on what really drives plant processes and mineralization in the soil and nutrient needs and timing and forms. When you focus on those things, you end up spending your money better and getting a better result from the outcome of the money spent.”
Learn more online at maximumfarming.com.