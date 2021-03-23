(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday proclaimed April as “Meat on the Table Month,” encouraging Iowans to support the livestock industry through meat consumption and purchases.
The governor’s proclamation was praised by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, says ICA director of government relations Cora Fox.
“The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa State Beef Checkoff Program is excited to see this show of support from the state of Iowa and our own Governor Kim Reynolds,” Fox said. “This is really in response to what’s happening in Colorado and across the countryside where you are hearing folks talking about that we should be consuming less beef and that we should be purchasing less meat products. This is concerning to our industry, which is why it’s important for us to speak up and work with our elected officials to make sure consumers know our beef is safe, nutritious, and it’s high quality.”
Fox says the livestock industry takes great pride in caring for its animals. Beef producers invest in herd development, health and nutrition planning, and best management practices to ensure they provide consumers with a high-quality source of protein. Fox says ICA will be working with the Iowa State Beef Checkoff Program to share additional resources for consumers.
“We also want to make sure folks understand the beef production cycle,” Fox said. “How that beef gets from pasture to plate. There is a lot of good work happening with our beef producers in terms of making sure that we utilize best management practices and that we are developing our herds in a way to create the type of beef that folks want when they get a steak. This is something that we’ll want to do over the next month and beyond.”
To read the Governor’s full proclamation, visit iacattlemen.org.