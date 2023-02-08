(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among those continuing to push for additional regulations regarding foreign ownership of American farmland.
Both chambers of Congress have passed or are currently reviewing legislation, including the Foreign Adversary Risk Management, or FARM, Act recently introduced in the U.S. House by Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra. Additionally, during his weekly press call, Grassley says he and Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin were able to get the Farmland Security Act of 2022 passed, which bolstered the 1978 Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act.
"That (bill) requires the report of sales of farmland to foreign ownership," said Grassley. "That legislation has been improved by the Senator from Wisconsin and myself -- beefing it up so that it is more up to date and everything."
The legislation was included as part of the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress in December, which requires the Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture to report to Congress on foreign investments in American agricultural land, including the impact foreign ownership has on family farms, rural communities, and the domestic food supply.
Furthermore, Grassley would also like the USDA to be a consistent member of the Commission on Foreign Investment in the United States.
"Because that commission deals with national security and food security is very important," said Grassley. "And making sure that China doesn't buy farmland for their own purpose rather than for the purpose that America has food production for social stability as well as national security."
Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester has introduced the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security, or PASS Act, which would do just that and also prohibits persons who are acting on behalf of a prohibited country, including China or Russia, from carrying out any acquisition that could result in foreign control of a U.S. agricultural company. Grassley also intends to re-introduce the Farm Credit for Americans Act which makes foreign persons ineligible for any credit or financial services provided by a Farm Credit System institution, with specified exceptions.
In related agricultural legislation, Grassley has also introduced the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2023 which works to establish regional cash minimums and equips producers with more market information, including permanently authorizing a cattle contract library. However, the New Hartford Republican still expressed concerns about the bill's possible passage.
"It's going to be tougher in the House of Representatives because I believe the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee has expressed some opposition to it," he said. "But, we have to pursue it anyway and best we can, and hopefully the need for it will prevail and we'll get it done."
If it can't pass alone, Grassley hopes to see the cattle market bill incorporated into the 2023 Farm Bill discussions.