(Washington, D.C.) -- A key U.S. Senator says Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue should act to help the pandemic-damaged biofuels industry, despite Perdue’s disputed claim he lacks authority without Congress to do so.
Senate Finance Chair Chuck Grassley says he’s personally urged Secretary Perdue to provide direct aid to biofuels, ravaged by the pandemic.
But Perdue told a virtual conference of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture this week.
“We don’t have the authority under any of the current regulations right now to deal with that. But that has been a discussion that’s being debated, if Congress can come together on a program. Hopefully, that would be included.”
But the biofuels industry and Senator Grassley argue Perdue has the authority and USDA’s used it before to help ethanol producers. Grassley’s advice to Perdue:
“I would say let him take the action and let somebody challenge it. That’s what I would advise him to do, because if it was done before, he’s not going to be in, get in too much trouble doing it again, to help ethanol.”
Grassley says he and Iowa’s junior Senator Joni Ernst will again urge Purdue to help an industry suffering more than $3 billion in pandemic losses, equal to half a billion bushels of lost corn demand.