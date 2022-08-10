(Fairfax) -- Local agriculture producers have a chance to catch up on the latest trends and questions in the industry in Atchison County later this month.
The University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center is hosting its 33rd annual Crop Farmers Field Day event on August 23 in Fairfax. The event -- which kicks off with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. -- will host a variety of experts in fields ranging from agronomy and agriculture economics to plant science and land leases. Jim Crawford is the field specialist in agricultural engineering with the extension. Crawford tells KMA News that one presenter will showcase drone technologies utilized to spray fields this year. He adds technology is taking a firmer hold on the agriculture industry.
"A lot of these technologies are very beneficial to the bottom line, and we just don't understand or realize some of the technology that's out there and the capabilities," said Crawford. "We're hoping that by demonstrating these technologies, producers will become more comfortable with it and more willing to adopt those technologies to their operations. Especially when it comes to automation where we don't have the ability to hire the same number of people we did in the past that were qualified and had experience."
Weed management has also become a hot topic in agriculture. Crawford says Kevin Bradley, plant science and technology professor, will provide an extensive presentation on the issue pertaining to corn and soybeans.
"Weeds have become a big topic the last few years, and our specialist Kevin Bradley is a recognized specialist in this area," said Crawford. "We're going to talk about fungi and some of the things that they do in our disease monitoring -- just a lot of different topics to help producers with their bottom line."
Other presenters this year include Agronomy Specialist Mandy Bish, Plant Science Research Specialist Carson Miller, Research Specialist Lance Conway, Ag Business Field Specialist Denise Brown, and several extension officials.
Additionally, Crawford says this year marks a new chapter as the extension plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony around 11:45 a.m. for a new climate-controlled multi-purpose building after securing funding through the State Legislature.
"This will allow us to have more meetings, informational sessions, and provide more education to people on a whole scope of things," said Crawford. "Not just agriculture, but nutrition, 4-H, the plethora of what extension does, this facility will allow us to provide that information year round."
He says they will also use the facility as storage for various machinery. The Field Day is free and open to the public, and for more information, contact Jim Crawford at the extension office at 660-744-6231. The full schedule and session lineup are available below.