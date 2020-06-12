(Lincoln) — Governor Pete Ricketts is honoring a Nebraska company for its effort to provide hand sanitizer to the state at no cost.
Ricketts Thursday proclaimed June as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska in recognition of the industry’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Ricketts thanked Green Plains — which has a plant in Shenandoah — for donating alcohol for use in hand sanitizer manufactured in its York, Nebraska plant.
"The type of innovation that we have seen from American industry is really amazing," said Ricketts. "Green Plains really represents that with regards to what they did with their part in the hand sanitizer. Taking their facility -- which produces ethanol for fuel -- and re-tooling them to be able to provide that alcohol to be able to go into hand sanitizer."
Green Plains has partnered with the University of Nebraska to produce the alcohol and eventually the hand sanitizer. Green Plains CEO Todd Becker says the product the York plant was making was perfect for use in sanitizer and other cleaning products.
"It actually does not make fuel-grade," said Becker. "It was originally a beverage-grade plant that we retrofitted into an industrial-grade plant. Actually, during this time of COVID, we found that it was the exact ingredient needed for hand sanitizer and cleaning materials across the United States. Our employees got into action and we worked together with the University of Nebraska. When they called, we thought it would be a small program. The next thing you know, we're over 160,000 gallons shipped that we are donating as a company from our employees and our shareholders and our owners."
The donated alcohol is valued at over $1 million. Becker says the hand sanitizer is being used in a number of places throughout the state and country.
"This really makes our company proud, because we know that we're helping medical facilities, nursing homes, schools across Nebraska, USDA field offices asked for donations, the University of Nebraska so they can reopen their campus this fall, as well as the K-12 schools," said Becker.
Becker says the new venture has allowed the company to keep people employed at a time when ethanol facilities around the country are slowing production or shutting down completely due to a decrease in fuel demand.
"Ethanol across the United States supports over 400,000 jobs and it's such an important part of keeping small towns vibrant and alive," said Becker. "That's really what the ethanol industry is doing. We are just very fortunate. Even as people are not driving, at our company we were able to keep our York plant open because of this program. We'll continue to donate to the state as they need it."
In addition to plants in Shenandoah and York, Green Plains operates production facilities in 11 other communities throughout the country.