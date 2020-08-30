(KMAland) -- The coronavirus pandemic has brought significant change to all of our lives. According to Kiersten Hafer, who works on strategy and consumer insights for the Pork Checkoff, says there has been positive news for ground pork.
“Ground pork sales have surged since March first, and the increases that we’ve seen week-over-week have ranged from 69 percent growth in one week to about 22 percent growth through the July timeframe, and it’s a case where we’ve really benefited. Consumers are cooking more at home and it’s really been this trial period for ground pork. What we found was that 45 percent of the shoppers that have purchased since March were not actually purchasing ground pork in the prior year. So, we’ve had a chance to pick up all of these new councils and all of these new consumers, and it’s a really exciting time for us.”
Shoppers are buying more ground pork and Hafer believes overall consumer behaviors are changing.
“As they’re cooking at home more, as they’re spending more time at home with their family, they’re trying a lot of new recipes and ground pork rose to the top in that. And, we found that they were using that ground pork purchase within 2-3 days, and they were making things like meatballs or meatloaf. We’ve actually seen some special diets and eating regimens rise to the top and ignite some of the popularity of ground pork, things like ‘eggroll in a bowl.’ We seem to be extremely successful in making ground pork a destination product, but more exciting that that is these buyers were really satisfied with their eating experience and they told us the taste and the flavor of ground pork really delivered on their expectations. We found that nine out of ten of those consumers were going to go repurchase ground pork again in the future.”
The sales data for ground pork is exciting and Hafer says the Pork Checkoff is working to maintain that momentum.
“We’ve been out talking with packer processors and sharing a lot of what we found through the research and survey work we’ve done, and we’re sharing that in an effort to help them decide how to focus their messaging and communications, not only with retailers but with consumers. So, helping retailers understand the value of ground pork and making sure it’s available in stores is number one, and then number two, in all of their social and recipe development and marketing messaging, we’re helping them understand that leading with recipes could be a really good way for them to maintain that demand for ground pork. With retailers, we’re out talking with them about the importance of ground pork and the fact that it has become a destination product, and that it’s really important to have it on the shelf. If they don’t have it on the shelves, they may risk a consumer going to another retailer to find it.”
As always, pork checkoff-funded information is available at pork-dot-org. For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 800-456-PORK.