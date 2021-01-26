(KMAland) -- The six winners of the 2021 GROWMARK FFA Essay Contest have been revealed.
According to Karen Jones – GROWMARK’s Youth and Young Producer Specialist – this year’s winners are Sydney Benscoter of Marengo, Iowa, Maggie Handfelt of East Dubuque, Illinois, Marleigh Worden of Greenville, Michigan, Madilynn Lippa of Montrose, Missouri, Lily Wolf of Hamilton, Ohio, and Sydney Burling of Lake Mills, Wisconsin.
Each state’s contest winner receives a $500 award from GROWMARK at their state FFA convention. The winner’s FFA chapter also receives a $300 award in honor of their accomplishment. Additionally, four runners-up in each state receive a $125 award.
“We award prizes for FFA members in six states,” Jones said. “We have Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. We finally got all of the essays judged and were able to notify the winning students this week.”
Jones says the theme of this year’s contest was “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?”
“We had a lot of fun with the theme this year,” she said. “We always try to come up with something that’s relevant and timely but also interesting so that the students will want to write essays about it. This year, we prompted them to think about something they would like to invent that would solve a problem in agriculture.”
“We told them that the sky is the limit,” Jones continued, “don’t limit yourself to something that maybe is already being done or that you think could actually happen. We wanted them to get creative, go all out there and try to figure out if they could do anything in the world what would they do? We really got some neat essays back and some pretty creative problem solving from the students.”
This is the 28th year for the program, sponsored by the GROWMARK System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders.