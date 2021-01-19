(KMAland) -- The GROWMARK Foundation is continuing its scholarship program to help contribute to the future of agriculture.
The foundation is once again offering $1500 scholarships for students in the United States and Ontario, Canada who are pursing two or four-year degrees – or trade school certification – in an agriculture-related field. Karen Jones is GROWMARK’s Youth and Young Producers Specialist. She says this program started about four years ago.
“We had done some scholarship programs in the past,” Jones said. “They were very localized to specific colleges and universities where we were recruiting more heavily. As our business grew and changed, and as agriculture has grown and changed, we saw the need for a more nationwide broad program.”
“We give out 15 scholarships each year to students who are high school seniors getting ready to move onto higher education,” she continued, “or students who are already in a college or university continuing on towards their degree.”
High school seniors or students at any level of higher education may complete the application, which can be found on GROWMARK’s website.
“You just fill out the form online,” Jones said. “There are some short answer questions, a few longer essays, and some general demographic information about the applicant. Once you’re done, just click submit and then we will evaluate those in April or May following the deadline. We get a group of agribusiness professionals together and evaluate them. We announce the winners by July 1st.”
The GROWMARK System has been involved in a variety of philanthropic efforts, including youth and young leader education and development and scholarships, for decades. Jones say applications are due by midnight Central Time on April 15th.