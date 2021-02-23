(KMAland) -- A new platform from GROWMARK builds value for FS customers through enhanced communication and customization tools.
GROWMARK has announced the launch of the myFS Solution Center, which consists of multiple tools that allow customers to interact directly with their local FS Cooperatives across North America. Keith Milburn, GROWMARK’s executive director of digital strategy, says the platform allows FS System team members to collaborate directly and instantly with customers on everything from order fulfillment to product recommendations.
“The myFS Solution Center is an online platform that we are working with our local FS member cooperatives throughout North America,” Milburn said. “We are enhancing their customer interaction. This digital solution is meant to meet our customers wherever, however and whenever they choose.”
More than 30 FS cooperatives have already launched myFS Solution Center for customers, with the remaining cooperatives gearing up for an early 2021 launch. Milburn says the feedback so far has been very positive.
“We’re actually transitioning from an older platform to a newer platform,” Milburn said. “This gives you the opportunity to address some of those things that maybe the older platform didn’t have. We’ve seen the positive feedback from the real time information that is available, and also as we’ve looked at the various information down to the field level and seeing some of those things.”
Milburn says customer feedback will be used to improve the experience further in the coming months. In addition to the robust eBusiness tools available in myFS Solution Center today, many more features will be added in the future.
GROWMARK is an agricultural cooperative serving almost 400,000 customers across North America, providing agronomy, energy, facility engineering and construction, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services.
More information is available at growmark.com.