(KMAland) -- Rebuilding ethanol demand is key to the recovery of rural communities from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Growth Energy.
Fuel demand plummeted during lockdowns this spring, shuttering ethanol production across the Midwest. As rural communities seek to rebuild from the effects of the pandemic, Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says recovery efforts need to protect biofuel and farm jobs.
“Well, we’re not out of the woods yet. Over this past year, nearly half of all biofuel production shutdown. April ethanol production was running 43 percent below the previous years’ level. Today, production is still down by double digits and some plants may remain shuttered permanently. With COVID cases on the rise and states like California returning to lockdown, there’s a lot of uncertainty facing furloughed workers, farmers and their families. Policy makers need to step up and demand that regulators protect these biofuels and farm jobs so we can reinvest and rebuild in the months to come.”
Skor says so-called gap-waivers, which exempt refiners from requirements under the Renewable Fuel Standard, are the biggest threat to the rural recovery.
“In today’s market, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s duty to enforce the Renewable Fuel Standard is more critical than ever. Yet, despite promises to enforce the law, the EPA has yet to rule on at least 86 exemption requests filed by oil companies seeking to push biofuels out of the market. Worse, the agency is now considering petitions from refiners seeking retroactive exemptions dated as far back as 2011 in an absurd effort to dodge the law at the expense of rural communities. The new handouts are a brazen attempt to circumvent limits set by the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Denver which determined that the EPA abused its discretion over the oil industry handouts. Six new petitions were just announced last week. That brings the total to 58 retroactive exemption requests. President Trump needs to put his foot down and demand EPA send a clear signal to struggling rural communities that demand destruction is over.”
Skor says the Trump administration needs to put an end to the exemptions.
“With a little help from Congress and the administration we can come out of this strong and ready to rebuild the farm economy. But we need action in Washington before it’s to late. There’s no excuse for allowing these regulatory gains to holdback the rural recovery. As Iowa Senator Ernst said, hardworking ethanol and biodiesel producers are sick of being yanked around by Andrew Wheeler and the EPA. Our producers need certainty. The EPA needs to immediately dismiss this absurd attempt to rewrite history, skirt the court, and torpedo efforts to rebuild America’s agricultural supply chain.”
Skor says farmers can help rebuild the rural economy by contacting their lawmakers.
"We’re rallying champions across the heartland to demand the Trump administration reject these so-called gap year refinery exemptions and immediately apply the Tenth Circuits ruling on the program nationwide. We invite listeners to show their support for biofuels through the Growth Energy comment portal at GrowthEnergy.Org/Action.”
Again, Visit GrowthEnergy.Org/Action to make your voice heard.