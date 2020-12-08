(KMAland) -- The deadline for the final approval of the 2021 Renewable Volume Obligations was November 30th.
That deadline has passed. Not only do we not have a final RVO rule for next year, but we have also not even seen a proposal for the new year. Many ag and biofuels groups spent November lobbying the EPA to do their job. Now, as the deadline has passed, one biofuels group is threatening legal action. However, the timing may put a burden on the incoming Biden administration. Either way, there is a demand for accountability to the law, no matter who sits in the oval office next month.
Emily Skor is the CEO of Growth Energy. Tuesday, Growth Energy notified the EPA of their intent to sue the agency over their failure to follow the law and deliver the 2021 RVOs. When we talked on December 1st, Skor said they are keeping the foot on the gas.
“We are not going to let our foot off the gas. We have been pushing EPA for months to get those proposed RVOs out and finalized. So, we've got some certainty going into next year about biofuel blending. So today we filed with EPA a Notice of Intent to sue. So, it's the first step. It's a letter essentially saying, we are contemplating taking legal action to make sure that you follow your statutory obligation by setting blending standards.”
One may question why the EPA would let the deadline pass. Skor simply says it is politics. The administration was trying its best not to ruffle its support bases in the biofuels and fossil fuels sectors ahead of an election.
“Certainly, leading into the election. EPA didn't want to come up with anything that would antagonize the ongoing debate between the biofuels industry and oil refiners fossil fuels. So that's really, I think, overriding the overriding rationale was politics.”
The intent to file suit gives the EPA 60 days to do something on the RVOs, or legal action will be taken by Growth Energy. However, if you are doing the math at home, we have only 49 days until the new administration comes in. Skor says it does not matter whose Administration is in control, the RVOs must be taken care of.
“It important for us to issue this notice of intent to make sure that the incoming administration understands this is so important that we are getting immediate legal action to get this done. So it's a way for us to be very transparent and very direct about the importance and the prioritization of some of the immediate actions that we need to see coming out of the next administration.”
Skor says she is optimistic that we will see new support for biofuels under a Biden Administration. He campaigned heavily on the inclusion of biofuels for the rural economy. If anything, this action sends a signal to the incoming Biden Administration that they are going to have to start on day one to build up trust with an industry and a voter base that has been burned.
“He repeatedly talked about the importance of biofuels as a lynchpin for the rural economy, the importance of a strong RFS of strong annual RVOs. And he really admonished the current EPA for their abuse of the small refinery exemptions. So, you know, that's what we expected hope to see. And of course, the message to the incoming administrator is going to be there are a series of things that you can do to right the ship. Restore integrity to the RFS, and you do that and you're going to be in the really engendering some good trust with a very important constituency.”