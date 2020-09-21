(Washington, D.C.) -- Growth Energy welcomes the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to reject so-called ‘gap-year’ exemptions from the nation’s biofuel laws. Last week, the EPA announced it was denying petitions for small refinery exemptions for past compliance years, from 2011 to 2018.
Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says the announcement brings the industry one step closer to restoring integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard.
“Well, it takes us one step closer to restoring integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard. Over a three-year period, EPA exemptions granted to oil refiners have destroyed more than four billion gallons of biofuel demand under the RFS. And more recently we saw oil companies earlier this year seek retroactive exemptions to circumvent limits set by the U.S. Court of Appeals, which ruled against the handouts. So, that's why Growth Energy has been rallying supporters across the heartland to stop the demand destruction. Just days before the announcement, 93 farm organizations, biofuel stakeholders and plant managers from across the country, signed on to Growth Energy’s letter urging President Trump to stand up against attacks on home grown biofuels. And I will say thanks to the united efforts of rural champions, the EPA announced it would reject 54 of a 68 so called gap your exemptions.”
Skor says the announcement is welcome news for the biofuels industry, but more is needed.
“We’re grateful to President Trump, he listened closely to dedicated champions like Senators Ernst and Grassley and other leaders in the House and the Senate and governors and mayors across the heartland who understand what it will take to revitalize growth in the months ahead. So, this move, it really lifts a cloud of uncertainty that has been hanging over America's farmers and biofuel producers. But I will say the battle is far from over. So, we need to see these remaining petitions rejected without further delay, and it's really vital for us that EPA apply the 10th Circuit Court ruling nationwide. If EPA applies the law, we will be served well, and that is ultimately what we need to restore full integrity to the RFS.”
Skor delivered the keynote speech at this year’s Fuel Ethanol Workshop while hosting Growth Energy’s annual biofuel summit in Washington, DC. She outlines the priorities shared with lawmakers and rural stakeholders.
“We're talking about the importance of restoring integrity to the RFS so we have certainty and stability in our national blending. And of course, addressing small refinery exemptions is a critical aspect of that restoration. We're talking about the importance of building markets here at home and abroad, and for our industry, that conversation is always about access to markets. Domestically, we need to continue the growing momentum of E15, which consumers know is Unleaded 88 at the pump, and we need to eliminate the remaining red tape that holds us back. And globally, we want free trade and we want to eliminate protective tariffs in really critical export markets like Brazil and China. Finally, for lawmakers who are looking to lean in on climate change, our conversation is educating them on how ethanol is the accessible and affordable solution to reducing our carbon footprint.”
She says the recent actions by the Trump administration should help Growth Energy’s efforts to expand fueling infrastructure and grow markets for higher ethanol blends like E15.
“EPA’s press announcement on exemptions also referenced keeping the President's 2019 promise to streamline labeling and remove barriers to the sale of E15. These are vital steps toward realizing the opportunities created by last year's approval of year-round E15. But it's going to take more than words. We will continue to work with our champions with EPA, and the federal government until we see concrete action. With so many headwinds facing U.S. farmers and biofuel producers, the continued expansion of E15 and higher blends is a ray of hope that promises to drive rural growth for years to come.”
Learn more at growthenergy.org.