(Missouri Valley) -- The 2020 Harrison County Fair is underway in Missouri Valley.
While the fair is going on, some changes have been altered due to COVID-19.
Youth Coordinator Toni Wiese says changes include a "show-and-go" format for 4H and FFA exhibits.
"We are doing our best to modify everything and keep it as good as possible for our kids,' she said.
Wiese says giving 4H and FFA kids some sort of fair was their number one priority.
"It's really about them," she said. "4H is a learning experience for them and we want them to show their projects. We want to make it as easy for them and us to continue to put on the show and keep it safe."
Shows at the Harrison County Fair include livestock, swine, sheep, poultry, beef, goat and horse shows.
The complete schedule can be found below.