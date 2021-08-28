(Des Moines) -- The Heartland Greenway project is a pipeline system that will serve biofuels producers and fertilizer facilities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Illinois. Most of the project’s footprint will be in Iowa. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson is Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC. She gives us background on the project.
“The buzzword is carbon. And so, our project is going to help bring the ag community into that conversation and truly take the first steps in terms of quantification of carbon reduction and decarbonization of our industry. And so, in essence, we'll be working with a number of ethanol and bio refineries across the state, in addition to fertilizer facilities. Help them capture that co2, liquefy it, put it into a pipe system, and then take it to South Central Illinois where it'll go deep underground, and the engineers will hate me for this, but I'd like to think that maybe it'll become diamond someday. Enough pressurized carbon deep underground, but no, in all reality, it will, it should calcify and become part of the rock formations.”
When the project gets up and running at full capacity, it will sequester enough carbon each year to equal the removal of 2.6 million cars, the planting of 550 million trees, or removing the carbon footprint of Kansas City one and a half times over.
As we said earlier, much of this project will have its footprint in Iowa. Burns-Thompson says that about 80 percent of the project will be inside the state.
“About 80 percent of the footprint of the project will be in the state of Iowa. Iowa’s right in, really the bulk of the middle of it. We’ll pull from a handful of facilities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska as well. And as I alluded to before, all of that will kind of be taking a southeastern path towards the ultimate sequestration site in South Central Illinois, where they are already doing some level of this carbon sequestration as well. Facilities like ADM have been doing it there for a number of years already.”
While they are starting this project with biofuels and fertilizer facilities, the goal is to bring many more rural industries into the system. Burns Thompson says that the goal is to have many “off-ramps.”
“When you look at a lot of our different value-added rural manufacturers, right, there's opportunities to bring them on board down the road, too. Obviously, this is a critical piece of infrastructure, that's going to take a very robust process of siding as well. So, we're going to start navigating that process in terms of building that out. But making sure that also the regs related to the siting of this match the dynamic and interactive nature of this project, right? This is not your traditional pipeline that goes from point A to point B, end of story, right? This is something that's going to continue to have a lot of on and off ramps, that's thus then allowing them that a lot of that value to remain in these rural communities that that people like yourself and myself and our listeners here, you know, call home.”
Burns-Thompson adds that this is just the first step in adding on to this pipeline and constructing more like it.
“I believe this is just the first iteration of this project. You know, there is another substantial project that's being proposed as well, that has another network that's going to spread across our state and across the Midwest as well. So, you know, I'd like to think that we're kind of pioneers in this space, but we have, we have a lot of carbon out there that that needs to be dealt with. And so we need, we can and should have, not only these two projects come to fruition, but many more afterwards.”
You can learn more about the Navigator Heartland Greenway project by logging on to their website.