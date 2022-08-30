(Clarinda) -- Officials with the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation are highlighting the efforts of its regional branches and farmers in KMAland and across the state.
That's the message from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Joe Heinrich, who spoke at the Page County Farm Bureau Member Appreciation Night in Clarinda Tuesday evening. Heinrich, who has served as the Federation's vice president for the past 11 years, commended the multiple hats producers have to wear throughout the year in a unique industry.
"We not only just wear the physical hat, but in agriculture we wear several hats," said Heinrich. "So many to get the job done, so many to make sure that Iowa agriculture makes a difference here and around the world. And that's a big thing, because agriculture is the only industry in the world that touches every life in the world every day."
Heinrich, who operates a diversified farming and livestock operation near Maquoketa, particularly praised producers' abilities to embrace and evolve with new technology available to the agriculture industry.
"Machines are larger, planters are larger and what they do is amazing when we think about it," he said, "because as it's going across at 5 mph, it's putting seeds evenly apart -- probably about six inches, -- it's also putting it at a precise depth, the precise pressure going into it, and we know everything about that seed to make sure we have the maximum potential to get out of it."
Additionally, with unsteady markets due to outside factors, including the war in Ukraine -- one of the world's leading grain exporters -- Heinrich says farmers have had to adapt to the large swings while maintaining an efficient business.
Heinrich says international marketing is key to keeping the state's products a trusted food source worldwide.
"And why is that important to Iowa?" Heinrich explained. "When you drive home tonight looking across a soybean field, two out of every five rows will leave this country. One out of every seven corn rows will leave and be consumed in another country. And in those hog buildings, three of every 10 will go outside of the United States."
Heinrich also highlighted the conservation efforts beginning to become commonplace among Iowa farmers, including the restoration of nearly 421,000 acres of wetlands as of March 2021 and almost $22.6 million of funding for various conservation efforts.
But, he adds, the Iowa Farm Bureau wouldn't be an effective organization without the efforts and community service on the county level, including the Page County Farm Bureau.
"Working with the fair, giving bottles of water out, becoming that trusted source that people are willing to talk to," said Heinrich. "The grants -- things like the bin rescue -- what a big difference that makes. And the big one is working at the Capital and with your supervisors -- this is vital so that we can be able to keep doing the things we need to do to be in agriculture."
Heinrich also encouraged producers to either get involved or stay involved with various groups, including Optimist and Rotary Clubs, FFA, and 4-H, to help grow the next generation of agriculture.