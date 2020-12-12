(KMAland) -- The transition from active duty back to civilian life can be trying for America's veterans.
Many veterans are returning to their family farms and rural communities, unfortunately losing touch with many of the connections they've built during their years serving our country.
Since 2015, Michigan State University Extension has sponsored a program encouraging veteran-farmers to network with each other by developing another shared interest: beekeeping. The Heroes To Hives program has educated over 900 veterans who are now managing more than four-thousand beehives. Now, the program is branching out.
Next spring, Missouri will become the second state to host the course. University of Missouri Extension regional agronomist Travis Harper says beekeeping can serve as the bridge to rebuild connections between veterans and also develop new friendships within agriculture…tape
"After these people get out of the service, they don't have the same comradery and that sort of thing that they had previously with other veterans," said Harper. "By making this program Heroes to Hives specifically for veterans, it gives them an opportunity to come together with similar people that have been in similar-type situations and to learn something and enjoy themselves while they're doing it."
The program was established in Michigan by MSU Extension entomologist Adam Ingrao, an Army veteran. Harper explains several of the benefits veteran-farmers can receive through the program…tape
"One of the aspects being that a lot of veterans, as they are returning from overseas or getting out the service, have an interest in getting into agriculture, specifically small agriculture with small farms, small ruminant production, small vegetable production," said Harper. "Beekeeping is one of the things that fits right in well with that."
Heroes To Hives is a hybrid course, meaning that while several lessons are online, some hands-on training sessions at an apiary will also take place…tape
"It's sort of a hybrid model," said Harper. "The core of the instruction -- their weekly lectures and that sort of thing -- is going to be through Michigan State University. So even folks in Missouri will sign up and take that core instruction through Michigan State University. What we will be doing here in Missouri is we will be supplementing some of that online instruction with topics that are specific to Missouri. Obviously, being quite a bit further south than Michigan, our weather is going to be different and the type of plants that we have are different. Our beekeeping season is all different. We'll address those topics in the online portion."
Harper says while one apiary will be in use this spring for the course, plans are underway to identify more locations where participants can go without having to drive across the state. Ultimately, Harper says the goal is to prepare veterans to join a unique but essential part of American agriculture…tape
"It's very possible that we could have a number of veterans sign up and take this class and complete it and do very well, but maybe don't intend to take beekeeping on any further than that," said Harper. "It's certainly our intent and we would be thrilled if many of the students wanted to go ahead and get into beekeeping and establish hives on their own farms after the class. That's certainly one of the things we'll be talking about. We'd be even more thrilled if people wanted to make this into a business endeavor, a side endeavor or a business part of their overall small farm or farming operation that they may have or may be aspiring to."
The Heroes To Hives course is free for all military veterans, active duty personnel, reservists, and National Guard members, even if they're not in Michigan or Missouri. Sign-ups and additional details are available on the Heroes To Hives website, https://heroestohives.com/