(Clarinda) -- Clarinda High School Senior Aubrey Herzberg says she is excited to represent Page County at the upcoming Iowa State Fair.
Herzberg was crowned 2021 Page County Fair Queen and Miss Congeniality this week as festivities ramp up at the fairgrounds in Clarinda. Herzberg says she tries to stay involved and active with as many clubs and organizations as possible.
"I'm currently into my senior year at Clarinda High School," said Herzberg. "I'm involved in a bunch of activities through the school, such as NHS, FFA, Student Council, Cheer for football and basketball, dance and, obviously, I'm involved in the Page County Fair."
Earning the crown was a process for Herzberg. She says the queen competition stretches over multiple sessions and tests contestants in a number of areas.
"A few weeks ago, we met at the queen tea," said Herzberg. "Me -- as well as the other contestants -- wore just regular dressy clothes and we got a three-minute interview with the judges, which was individual. We had to put on our formal gowns and we did an impromptu question in front of the judges, the other contestants and parents, which was a little nerve-wracking. And then they voted for Miss Congeniality. It was pretty fun experience, just a little scary."
When she heard her name called for both the Queen and Miss Congeniality titles, Herzberg says she was shocked.
"I really was not expecting to win at all," said Herzberg. "I was expecting some of the other girls to win, because I thought that they looked great in their dresses, they had great attitudes towards each and they were just really good leaders. For me to get Miss Congeniality and Fair Queen was a huge deal to me. I'm really honored to have those titles."
With her new crown in hand, Herzberg will be off to Des Moines next month as Page County's representative in the State Fair Queen contest, which includes a jam-packed schedule of interviews, competitions and community service. Prior to her trip to Des Moines, Herzberg says she has plenty to do at the Page County Fair.
"I'll be here handing out ribbons, waving at kids and getting them excited for the fair and then I actually get to go to the State Fair and compete at the state level, which is a little exciting and a little scary," said Herzberg.
First runner-up in the Queen contest was Kendi Graham, while Colbie Wilmes took second runner-up. Rayna Hunter was crowned Little Miss Page County and Chipper Weinreich was name Little Mr. Page County. You can view a video below with Herzberg, plus several other individuals involved with this year's Page County Fair.