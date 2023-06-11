(KMAland) -- The beef industry has come a long way over the last 30 years, but John Stika, President of Certified Angus Beef, says there’s always room for improvement.
“As we talk about genetics, to make genetic progress, you have to begin to find those sires and those genetic lines that move you forward. And I know, we were at record quality levels that we’ve seen in our industry, but I would come back and say that we can still do better. I think we can still continue to put more into marbling into these cattle.”
Stika says the cattle industry has not reached its maximum potential just yet.
“We’ve not arrived. We haven’t put enough in just yet. And I don’t say that out of opinion, I say that because of the economics that are there. We have really doubled the volume of Certified Angus Beef certified cattle out there over the last several years, and yet the premiums paid continue to go up. I think that speaks to the demand that is there for quality for our brand, for Prime, and for other brands as well.”
It is critical to select for multiple traits, Stika says, to ensure traits are not being left behind. The cattle industry has come a long way, he added, since the 1991 National Beef Quality Audit.
“When one out of every four steaks was tough, and today, tenderness really isn’t a concern, we have done such a great job as an industry to address those challenges that we had early on. If we measure and we know the areas where we are falling short as an industry, I think the beef cattle industry is as good an example of any producers who come together with solutions to move the business forward in a way that increases demand and hopefully continues to drive that profitability at the ranch level.”
Because beef prices are higher and consumers continue to purchase, Stika says that is proof that consumers love beef products.