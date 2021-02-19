(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is holding a series of in-person cattle producer forums next month.
According to Iowa Cattlemen’s Association CEO Matt Deppe, these free local events provide farmers an opportunity for networking and to learn different ways to improve their operation. Each forum will feature multiple topics and speakers, and a trade show with the latest products and services for all cattle producers.
“Forums are another way for us to get face-to-face,” Deppe said. “If you can think of it this way, ICA works on a lot of influential topics whether they are political, issues, management and those types of things. The best way to do that is to get that sentiment from our producers.”
On March 10th at 5 p.m., Denise Schwab and Carl Babler will be at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello to speak on recovery and renovation for pastures, as well as how to market cattle in a global pandemic. Those same topics will be addressed at the fourth and final forum on March 11th at 5 p.m. inside Bradbury Hall in Oskaloosa.
“The other aspect of our forums is we bring some educational components,” Deppe said. “Whether that is if you are a cow-calf producer thinking forward and how to manage that drought-stricken pasture after the snow melts for the betterment next summer, or a feedlot operator looking at it from a market outlook perspective. We’ll have those educational opportunities at the forums as well.”
Anyone interested in attending can RSVP by calling 515-296-2266. Walk-ins are also welcome.