(KMAland) -- Like most areas of the state, farmers in southwest Iowa have encountered highly favorable planting conditions this spring.
That’s according to Fremont County farmer Carl Jardon, who serves as vice president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association. Jardon and his family raise corn and soybeans in the Randolph and Imogene areas. He described the planting season in Fremont County, specifically, as excellent.
“We had excellent planting conditions,” Jardon said. “We got our corn planted in good time. The beans took us maybe an extra day or two longer. I think we had one rain delay in there. Otherwise, everything went just fine.”
Jardon says producers have experienced a complete turnaround from 2019, when flooding from the Missouri River impacted the area in a negative way. While southwest Iowa has had some decent rain showers over the last couple of weeks, Jardon says things are expected to warm up this week which will provide some prime growing conditions.
“The corn was needing some warm weather,” he said, “which it sounds like we are going to get. I just hope it doesn’t get too hot and dry. It’d be nice to get some timely rains this summer. Right now, things are looking pretty good.”
Jardon adds the corn planting is essentially wrapped up in his area.
“I still see a few guys doing some beans,” Jardon said. “I would guess beans are at least 90 percent done here. I did see one planter going this morning, but otherwise I think everything is pretty well finished.”
Jardon has been farming for over 37 years and uses no-till conservation practices on his farm. Aside from his vice president duties for the Iowa Corn Growers Association, he also sits on the Grassroots Network, Membership and Checkoff Committee.