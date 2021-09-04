(KMAland) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a $500,000 grant to increase farmer stress related mental health initiatives statewide. He spoke Tuesday morning at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The money will be used to expand the Farm Family Resource Initiative, which was established in 2019 in Illinois.
“Since its founding, the Family Farm Resource Initiative has proven a crucial resource in its six pilot counties providing a mental health hotline alongside outreach education and training for partners on the ground in the community. Thanks to federal funding and increased support from my latest budget we're expanding FFRI from six counties to all 102 counties. Not only that but we’ll do so while making it accessible in even more ways adding text and email options to the call center helpline, increasing our professional behavioral health service partners, funding agriculture literacy training for providers and offering expanded mental health first aid trainings so that neighbors can help neighbors. This funding will also expand the work of Illinois extension to address farm stress, exploring new collaborations and identifying programming resource and service gaps to ensure that our families are getting the care they deserve.”
The Illinois Department of Agriculture applied for the USDA grant in coordination with Southern Illinois University Medicine Center for Rural Health and Social Service Development and University of Illinois Extension. Funds are provided to State Departments of Agriculture to connect individuals who are engaged in farming, ranching, and other agriculture-related occupations to stress assistance programs.