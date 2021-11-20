(KMAland) -- Republican Representative Rodney Davis of Illinois, who’s also a member of the House Agriculture Committee and Co-Chair of the House Biofuels Caucus, is once again urging President Biden to keep his word to farmers on supporting the Renewable Fuel Standard. Davis made remarks during the Ag Committee’s Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit hearing.
“In June, I sent a letter along with my Republican colleagues, to President Biden regarding the rumors that the administration was considering a nationwide waiver of the RFS to cut demand for more combined gallons than all those cut due to the Small Refinery Exemptions issued by the prior Administration, and we encouraged the President to keep his 2020 promises to rural America and actually uphold the law.”
The Environmental Protection Agency has yet to release Renewable Volume Obligations, and Davis sent a letter of inquiry to the agency. He hasn’t received a response and says that’s concerning.
“I hope that this is not an indication of the Administration’s unwillingness to stand with America’s farmers and further, in March, I sent a letter with my Republican colleagues to the USDA encouraging the Department to quickly provide assistance using existing funds to biofuels producers for COVID-related market disruptions. Secretary Vilsack responded to that letter in August, stating that an update to the pandemic assistance for producers’ program at the USDA would be provided by Labor Day. However, we’re still waiting. 11 months into this Administration and no biofuels producers have seen any relief.”
The reason for Davis’ urgency is the campaign promise President Biden made, calling Trump-era RFS waivers “harmful” and calling for “setting strong Renewable Volume Obligations for 2021.” Contrary to that statement, the Biden EPA is considering big cuts to biofuel blending mandates for 2020, 2021, and 2022.