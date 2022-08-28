(Washington, D.C.) -- The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will funnel a decent chunk of money to agriculture to battle greenhouse gas emissions from livestock and soil tillage.
But, the Washington Policy Center’s Initiative on Ag Director, Pam Lewison says ag already does a lot of the things they’re calling for.
“And I think a lot of the reason people don’t talk about it is because it’s handy to say, well, ag, they’re not doing anything. Because a lot of what ag is doing is complicated, and it’s very scientific and it’s difficult to distill it down into something that’s easily palatable and easily understandable for people who are unfamiliar with it.”
In the meantime, farmers, typically, have better things to do.
“I think that is part of it too is farmers, in general, are sort of, of that frame of mind, what do you want from me?” There’s this sort of pervasive notion of, I’m doing what you asked, why do I have to explain it? And, I think that’s problematic. I would love to see the ag community run, not walk, to the table and say, on a proactive level, these are the things that we do already.”
Lewison says agriculture contributes just 11 percent of the total GHG emissions in the U.S., the smallest of any sector tracked by the EPA.
“So, I think that we have to be careful about how we craft that conversation and that certainly means that there needs to be open-minded discussion from everyone at the table.”
For the most part, Lewison says farmers are on this, because they have to be.
“Generally speaking, I can’t think of people who are more conscious about how they treat their soil than farmers. Because it behooves them to look at, you know, what is the most beneficial thing for my land. And if no-till is the most beneficial thing, there’s 100 percent of a reason for that.”
Lewison says a better answer for climate change and ag would be fewer taxes and more options for the way ag does things. She says urban politicians create rules that make farming harder or that ignore key needs of the industry.