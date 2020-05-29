(Des Moines) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture is launching a new program designed to help the state’s pork producers who are having problems finding a market for their hogs.
Under the program, the state will pay producers $40 to cover the disposal costs of any market-ready hog that has to be euthanized. A recent Iowa State University study estimates that there were over 600,000 pigs in the state that did not make it to a processing facility due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says producers will be feeling the brunt of that backlog for some time.
"Even if you get to a place where packing plants are running at full capacity, we still have that backlog," said Naig. "It'll require plants to potentially run on Saturdays and get above their normal processing capacity to catch up. This changes day by day. The good news is that starting at that low point at the beginning of May, we've seen a steady increase in that processing capacity. I would expect that producers will be dealing with this throughout the summer months.”
Naig credits Iowa’s pork producers for their ingenuity during the shutdowns, including selling directly to consumers or changing what they feed their animals to slow their weight gain. Even with alternative markets, Naig says some producers will have no choice but to euthanize some animals.
"No producer wants to be faced with this decision," said Naig. "This is absolutely against everything that they stand and do on a day-to-day basis. They care for animals. They raise animals for food production. To have to be forced -- and truly be forced -- into this kind of decision and this kind of action is something that no producer wants to do."
Naig was asked about reports that animal rights activist groups had infiltrated some farms around the state and filmed inhumane euthanasia practices. Naig called the accusations “disgusting.”
"As it relates to some of the activist activity in the state, I think it's disgusting," said Naig. "I think that our producers are experiencing an unprecedented disruption in their business and their way of life. We've got folks with a clear agenda that are kicking our farmers while they're down."
Naig says Iowa pork producers work with professionals to ensure any euthanasia takes place humanely.
"Producers work with their veterinarians," said Naig. "Veterinarians follow the American Vet Med Association's guidelines for euthanasia -- humane euthanasia -- even in constrained situations like we're in today. That's the guidelines. Those are the best practices that producers will use. No producer wants to be in this situation."
Under the disposal compensation program, producers are eligible for funding for at least 1,000 hogs and up to 30,000 during each round. In addition to the fund, the state is ramping up efforts for the Pass the Pork program to donate pork to food banks in the state. For more information, visit IowaAgriculture.gov.